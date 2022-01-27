Kiberu Gideon
FDC Nominates Two for EALA Race

27 Jan 2022
Dr. Tindyebwa submits nomination forms for EALA at FDC headquarters.

On Thursday, the candidates submitted their nomination forms with copies of their national IDs, copies of their UACE pass slips, ID photos, and copies of the party ID. These were then verified by the party electoral commission which nominated them to vie for the party’s flag.

 

