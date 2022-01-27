FDC Nominates Two for EALA Race

In short
On Thursday, the candidates submitted their nomination forms with copies of their national IDs, copies of their UACE pass slips, ID photos, and copies of the party ID. These were then verified by the party electoral commission which nominated them to vie for the party’s flag.
FDC Nominates Two for EALA Race27 Jan 2022, 22:20 Comments 142 Views Politics Updates
In short
Tagged with: EALA
Mentioned: Forum for Democratic Change (FDC)
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.