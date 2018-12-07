Blanshe Musinguzi
20:52

FDC Officially Out, DP Back for IPOD Summit

7 Dec 2018, 20:47 Comments 139 Views Politics Report
NRM's Kasule Lumumba car outside IPOD secretariat where secretary generals of political parties met ahead of next week's summit Blanshe Musinguzi

NRM's Kasule Lumumba car outside IPOD secretariat where secretary generals of political parties met ahead of next week's summit Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
FDC officially communicated its withdrawal during the IPOD council meeting held at Netherlands Institute for Multiparty Democracy, Ntinda on Friday evening. The IPOD council is composed of Secretary Generals of all political parties represented in parliament.

 

Tagged with: ipod summit fdc finally out of ipod summit

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.