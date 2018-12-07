FDC Officially Out, DP Back for IPOD Summit

In short
FDC officially communicated its withdrawal during the IPOD council meeting held at Netherlands Institute for Multiparty Democracy, Ntinda on Friday evening. The IPOD council is composed of Secretary Generals of all political parties represented in parliament.
FDC Officially Out, DP Back for IPOD Summit7 Dec 2018, 20:47 Comments 139 Views Politics Report
NRM's Kasule Lumumba car outside IPOD secretariat where secretary generals of political parties met ahead of next week's summit Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.