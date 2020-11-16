Emmy Daniel Ojara
10:20

FDC Posters Defaced in Gulu City Ahead of Museveni`s Campaign Top story

16 Nov 2020 Gulu, Uganda Politics 2021 Elections Presidential Race
Defaced poster of Yoweri Kaguta Museveni along Ring Road. Photo by Emmy Daniel Ojara

In short
Samuel Oyet Agwani, the NRM Gulu City Media Coordinator downplayed the accusations leveled against his party, saying FDC party members are defacing their posters to tarnish the image of the ruling party.

 

