Speaking to reporters at the party headquarters in Najjanankumbi today, FDC deputy spokesperson John Kikonyogo said that due to the coronavirus pandemic, the party can’t carry out normal campaigns and voting. Normally, the party would hold presidential primary elections at Namboole Stadium.
FDC Presidential Flag Bearer Elections to Last 21 days
