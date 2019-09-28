FDC Protests Election Results In Hoima

In short
The election was held on Thursday this week and Harriet Mugenyi Businge the National Resistance Movement-NRM Flag bearer was declared the winner after she garnered 33301 votes while Asinansi Nyakato of the Forum for Democratic Change-FDC garnered 28789 votes in the hotly contested election.
FDC Protests Election Results In Hoima28 Sep 2019, 13:13 Comments 443 Views Hoima, Uganda Election Misc Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.