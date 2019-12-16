FDC Members Reflect on Thorny 15-Year Political Journey

In short
While celebrating 15 years at a function held at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole, on Monday, members looked back at the journey which, according to them, brings memories of agony and ecstasy. They stressed that their journey is characterized by thorns, creepers, valleys, and mountains formed by the brutality meted on them by the ruling government.
FDC Members Reflect on Thorny 15-Year Political Journey16 Dec 2019, 21:14 Comments 131 Views Kira Town, Kampala, Uganda Human rights Politics East Africa Report
Tagged with: Anglican Catholic accusation associate democratic party election executive committee leader leadership member national recruitment saboteur
Mentioned: Augustine Ruzindana Besigye Chapa Karuhanga DP Elias Lukwago FDC KY Kizza Besigye Namboole National Stadium National Democratic forum National Resistance Movement Parliamentary Advocacy Forum Reform Agenda South Africa UPC Yoweri Museveni
