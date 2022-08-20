FDC Rejects Busongora South By-Election Results

In short
Amuriat questioned the validity of election results, citing irregularities, which altered the would-be viable results, and insisted that what transpired in Busongora by-election was not an election but rather a military operation.
20 Aug 2022 Kasese, Uganda
The FDC team rejected the poll results and are planning a national meeting to discuss if the party should involve itself in future elections
