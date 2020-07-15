Ashraf Kasirye
13:28

FDC Rejects MP Nabila Naggayi's Nomination Forms

15 Jul 2020, 13:24 Comments 177 Views Politics Breaking news

In short
Naggayi planned to contest against the incumbent Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, a non-member of the FDC but a very close ally and associate to the party's bigwigs. She is the only member of FDC who had wished to contest for the position.

 

Tagged with: Forum for democratic change impeachment of kampala lord mayor mp nabilah naggayi sempala

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.