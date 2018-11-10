FDC Shuns State House IPOD Meeting

In short
The FDC National Vice Chairperson Musumba declined to go to State House. She explained that the party leadership had instructed her to attend the meeting at the NRM party headquarters and not at the State House.
FDC Shuns State House IPOD Meeting10 Nov 2018
Multiparty Leaders having a Lighter Moment at NRM Party headquarters in Kampala Login to license this image from 1$.
