Patrick Waniaye, the Sironko District LC V Chairperson says that although they managed to hold primaries for the election of candidates for parliamentary and LC V Chairperson’s seat last month, they are yet to identify candidates for the position of councilors, LC III Chairpersons and Town Councils among others.
FDC Struggling to Field Candidates in Sironko
16 Sep 2020
