AYUBU KIRINYA
11:53

FDC Struggling to Field Candidates in Sironko

16 Sep 2020, 11:47 Comments 94 Views Busia, Eastern Region, Uganda Politics Updates

In short
Patrick Waniaye, the Sironko District LC V Chairperson says that although they managed to hold primaries for the election of candidates for parliamentary and LC V Chairperson’s seat last month, they are yet to identify candidates for the position of councilors, LC III Chairpersons and Town Councils among others.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.