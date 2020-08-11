FDC Struggling to Identify Flagbearers in Masaka Sub Region

In short
Out of the nine districts, FDC has only managed to front two aspirants in Kyotera and Rakai Districts for LCV, five aspirants for parliamentary seats and eighteen councillors for local government positions.
FDC Struggling to Identify Flagbearers in Masaka Sub Region11 Aug 2020, 14:01 Comments 69 Views Masaka, Uganda Polls Politics Analysis
Joseph Ssenzoga, the greater Masaka regional FDC General Secretary with party's candidates nominations forms
Mentioned: Forum for Democratic Change (FDC)
