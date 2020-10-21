In short
According to the party electoral commission chairman Toterebuka Bamwenda, they can't reveal the number of signatures they have submitted, but what they can assure Ugandans is that they have met the required minimum of 100 signatures and voter details from 3/4 of the country's districts.
FDC Submits Signatures Endorsing Amuriat's Presidential Bid to EC21 Oct 2020, 15:16 Comments 117 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Updates
In short
Tagged with: 2021 elections Forum Forum for Democratic Change-FDC
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.