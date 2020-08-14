In short
In the race were Jinja Central Division Chairman Mubarak Kirunda and his counterpart William Ebusa, the incumbent chairperson of Mpumudde-Kimaka Division. But Kirunda, one of the candidates did not show up, forcing his supporters to contest the process.
FDC Supporters Clash after Failed Party Primaries in Jinja
