FDC Supporters Not Bothered by Heavy Security Deployment in Soroti

As early as 5:30am, security heads of Police and the army in Soroti started briefing their personnel at the venue. By 7:00am, the security personnel were already conducting foot patrols in all major suburbs of Soroti City. They have limited access to Central Avenue Road and lined up personnel along the Soroti Main Streets and other major roads in the city.
Soroti, Uganda 2021 Elections
