Edward Eninu
11:20

FDC Supporters Not Bothered by Heavy Security Deployment in Soroti

9 Nov 2020, 11:18 Comments 235 Views Soroti, Uganda 2021 Elections Politics Updates
FDC Supporters park along the road to wait for Amuriat in Bukedea district.

FDC Supporters park along the road to wait for Amuriat in Bukedea district.

In short
As early as 5:30am, security heads of Police and the army in Soroti started briefing their personnel at the venue. By 7:00am, the security personnel were already conducting foot patrols in all major suburbs of Soroti City. They have limited access to Central Avenue Road and lined up personnel along the Soroti Main Streets and other major roads in the city.

 

Tagged with: 2020- 2021 General Elections FDC Manifesto Launch 2020 Presidential Campaigns 2020/2021 continued police deployment fdc party president patrick amuriat oboi
Mentioned: Forum For Democratic Change Soroti City The Uganda Police Force - UPF

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.