The party national chairman, Waswa Birigwa says the committee of elders will be unveiled on Thursday when FDC national council convenes. The national council is made up of LCV party chairpersons. Birigwa told journalists at FDC headquarters as he addressed weekly press conference that they will ask the national council to confirm council of elders as one of the party structure.
FDC To Unveil Committee Of Elders 3 Dec 2018
FDC National Chairperson, Waswa Biriwga addressing journalists at party headquarters today Login to license this image from 1$.
