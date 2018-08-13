FDC Urges Political Elders to Groom Youth Leaders

Dr. Kiza Besigye addressing the FDC supporters at Mvara Ward as FDC flag earer Musema Bruce looks on on Sunday

In short

President Museveni will today preside over the last campaign for the NRM flag bearer Nusura Tiperu at Arua hill grounds, while Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi is in the area drumming support for Wadri Kassiano Ezati, an independent candidate and former Terego County MP.