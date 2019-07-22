Cynthia Ruth Naggayi
FDC Wants EC To Consult them before Hiring 2021 Polls Supervisors

22 Jul 2019
Nganda Ibrahim,Spokesperson of FDC addressing the media.

In short
The FDC Spokesperson, Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, says FDC and other parties that participate in the elections are affected by the decisions of those running Electoral Commission yet they are not consulted on their recruitment.

 

