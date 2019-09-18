Olive Nakatudde
15:53

FDC Wants Electoral Officials Held Liable For Offenses

18 Sep 2019, 15:52 Comments 127 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party officials appearing before the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee.

In short
The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has proposed punishment of electoral officials found culpable of committing electoral offenses saying that it is through such actions that tax payers have been left paying the price through repeated by-elections.

 

