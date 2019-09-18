FDC Wants Electoral Officials Held Liable For Offenses

In short
The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has proposed punishment of electoral officials found culpable of committing electoral offenses saying that it is through such actions that tax payers have been left paying the price through repeated by-elections.
FDC Wants Electoral Officials Held Liable For Offenses18 Sep 2019, 15:52 Comments 127 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party officials appearing before the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee.
In short
Tagged with: FDC electoral reforms
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.