FDC Warns On Rigging in Arua Municipality By-Election

In short
The Forum for Democratic Change candidate for Arua Municipality Parliamentary by-elections have warned of dire consequences if the EC provides a platform to rig the upcoming elections.
FDC Warns On Rigging in Arua Municipality By-Election8 Aug 2018, 11:14 Comments 175 Views Arua, Uganda Election Parliament Politics Report
FDC supporters flashing their Party sign to their flag bearer Musema Bruce at Prison Cell in Arua Municipality on Tuesday
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.