FDC Wrangles in Rukungiri A Blessing to NRM-Leaders

Nuwamanya and Turinawe looking at eachother in a gloomy way during FDC party primaries in August 2020 (Photo Credit Samuel Amanya)

In short

Rukungiri, the home of former FDC presidential flag bearer, Dr Colonel Kiiza Besigye has been an opposition stronghold. In the 2016 general elections, Besigye narrowly defeated Museveni in Rukungiri with 58,883 votes while Museveni got 56,425 votes.