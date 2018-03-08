Davidson Ndyabahika
FDC's Amanya Elected Kyambogo Guild President

8 Mar 2018

Shortly after being declared elected, Amanya pledged to improve the lighting system and sanitation in the university. He also said he will lobby for exchange programs for students to other universities as well as agitate for the introduction of supplementary exams for final year students who get retakes.

 

