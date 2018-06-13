EC Reviewing Petitions Against Njeru Municipality Candidates

In short
One of the petitions was submitted by Amos Kivumbi, a candidate for the opposition Forum for Democratic Change against Yasin Kyazze, a nominated candidate for the ruling National Resistance Movement NRM party.
EC Reviewing Petitions Against Njeru Municipality Candidates13 Jun 2018, 13:08 Comments 176 Views Buikwe, Uganda Politics Report
In short
Tagged with: petition njeru municipality mayorship
Mentioned: candidates ec officials
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.