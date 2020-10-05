Amuriat, Biriggwa Woo Supporters in West Nile Ahead of FDC Party Primaries

Patrick Amuriat and Waswa Biriggwa joined by some of the FDC delegates in West Nile at Cafeteria in Arua town on Monday.

In short

Eng. Amuriat and Ambassador Biriggwa who will contest against each other to determine who will be the FDC flag bearer to contest for presidency in the 2021 elections launched their campaigns today in Arua town as they met over 60 FDC delegates from the West Nile region.