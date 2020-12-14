In short
While moving in feet may give some politicians political mileage, health experts say this exposes politician to severe infections like worms, tetanus, scabies, and bilharzia. Dr Fred Mulabya, an environment health specialist at the Ministry of Health says the move which might look heroic, is exposing the candidates to several avoidable infections
FDC's Barefoot Candidates Face Infections, Even Death if Untreated -Experts Top story14 Dec 2020, 18:34 Comments 371 Views Kampala, Uganda Media 2021 Elections Presidential Race Updates
In short
Tagged with: 2021 Presidential Candidates Barefoot Campaign Barefoot Revolution Effects of Walking Barefoot FDC's Barefoot Campaign Exposing Candidates to Infections-Health Experts FDC’s Patrick Oboi Amuriat
Mentioned: , Forum for Democratic Change (FDC)
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.