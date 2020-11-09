Emmy Daniel Ojara
FDC's Candidate Amuriat Pledges to Restore Presidential Age Limit

9 Nov 2020, 10:54 Comments 238 Views Gulu, Uganda 2021 Elections Politics Presidential Race Breaking news
FDC supporters in Gulu City during a visit by Patrick Oboi Amuriat. Photo by Emmy Daniel Ojara

In short
He termed the removing of presidential age limit as greed and raping of the constitution by selfish personalities adding that this is among the key items in his manifestos and what his leadership seeks to address.

 

