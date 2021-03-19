Michael Ojok
FDC`S District Chairperson Appoints NRM Deputy of Great Reputation

Michael Lakony the district LCV chairperson says he appointed Akera to that position as reward for the hard work he has been doing to help the district develop. Akera`s appointment was confirmed on Wednesday this week during a full council meeting at the district headquarters.

 

