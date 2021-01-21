In short

Benjamin Ewal, the Kitgum District returning officer declared Okin winner with 11,368 votes against Otim's 7,239 votes at the district tally centre in Kitgum District headquarters. Dr Johnson Oloya Nyeko, an independent candidate came third in the January 14 polls with 546 votes, followed by Mike Otto, also an independent candidate who garnered 316 votes while Charles Ocaya, an independent candidate trailed the last garnering only 275 votes.