Fear Among Electorate As Campaign Violence Returns to Sembabule

In short
Yusufu Abaho, the campaign coordinator of Aine Kaguta in Lugushuulu Sub County is one of the victims of the fresh violence because of supporting a candidate of his choice. He claims that gangs that are targeting the coordinators of Aine, some of whom, he says have been abducted.
Fear Among Electorate As Campaign Violence Returns to Sembabule21 Dec 2020, 20:21 Comments 209 Views Sembabule, Uganda Politics Human rights 2021 Elections Interview
In short
Tagged with: Political Intorelance in Sembabule Political Violence and Intolerance Race for Mawogola North Constituency Sembabule district
Mentioned: Mawogola North Constituency
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.