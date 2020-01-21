Samuel Amanya
Fear as Red Cross Withdraws Ebola Screening Volunteers Top story

Some of Red Cross Society volunteers deployed at Chanika border recently (Photo Credit Samuel Amanya)

In short
Ronald Kanyerezi, Uganda Red Cross Society Manager in-charge of Kisoro District, says that they were forced to withdraw volunteers at Kanombe Nteko, Busanza, Rugabano and Busigi entry points due to resource constraints.

 

