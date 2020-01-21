In short
Ronald Kanyerezi, Uganda Red Cross Society Manager in-charge of Kisoro District, says that they were forced to withdraw volunteers at Kanombe Nteko, Busanza, Rugabano and Busigi entry points due to resource constraints.
Fear as Red Cross Withdraws Ebola Screening Volunteers Top story21 Jan 2020, 08:01 Comments 356 Views Health Updates
Some of Red Cross Society volunteers deployed at Chanika border recently (Photo Credit Samuel Amanya)
In short
Tagged with: Ebola
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.