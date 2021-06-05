Fear in Moroto as Unknown Gunmen Kill Resident

In short
On Friday night, at around 9.00 pm, a 90-year-old woman was shot four times by unknown gunmen in Katanga, one of the suburbs where most killings by gun have taken place this year. Already three residents have now been killed by unknown gunmen in the area since the beginning of the year.
Fear in Moroto as Unknown Gunmen Kill Resident5 Jun 2021, 17:18 Comments 42 Views Moroto, Uganda Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: gun crime
Mentioned: police
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.