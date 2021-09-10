Fear of Confession Hindering Treatment, Rehabilitation of Torture Survivors

In short

Justin Komakech, a resident of Amuru District was brutally arrested in August, and later tortured by Environment Police personnel after he recorded a phone video of the officers extorting money from a charcoal dealer in a truck. The officers forced Komakech to write an apology prompting the intervention of Amuru District leaders. He later reported the matter to the Police Professional Standard Unit in Gulu City, but to-date his tormentors are still at large, yet some witnesses declined to record statements.