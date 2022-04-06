In short
On Tuesday night, thousands of residents from Okungur, Achinga and Kapelebyong sub-counties abandoned their homes following a fire exchange between the Anti-Stock Theft Unit- ASTU personnel and suspected rustlers in Kirik Village in Kapelebyong Sub County.
Fear, Thin Security Presence Forcing People Out of Homes in Kapelebyong
Some of the residents who spent a night at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Acumet, Kapelebyong.
