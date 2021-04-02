In short
The Head of the Uganda National Expanded Programme on Immunisation (UNEPI), Dr. Alfred Driwale says they would need seven million doses to be able to fully immunize this group.
Fears of COVID-19 Vaccine Stock out as Health Ministry Opens Up for 50 year olds Top story2 Apr 2021, 11:01 Comments 434 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
Health Minister Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng was vaccinated on March 10th. Her second jab is due for early May when the eight weeks interval elapses.
