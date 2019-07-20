Federation Cautions Against Whipping Coffee Farmers

In short
Byamukama was making reference to the ongoing discussion on the National Coffee bill 2018 which is currently being scrutinized by Parliament's Agriculture committee. The bill proposes the registration of farmers, capturing details of the size of land, the number of coffee trees and particulars of the farmers, coffee buyers and sellers among others.
Kampala, Uganda
Those who fail to manage their coffee will face a jail term of up to two years in the coffee bill passes
