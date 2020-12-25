In short
Fatima Katembo, the National Unity Platform-NUP Kasese District Woman parliament candidate, says the campaigns have become so costly for first time competitors like her. She says most voters demand for money, a habit she blames on the NRM government for bribing voters.
Female Candidates in Kasese Chocking on High Costs of "Scientific" Campaigns Top story25 Dec 2020, 14:24 Comments 242 Views Kasese, Uganda 2021 Elections Politics Updates
In short
Mentioned: women candidates
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.