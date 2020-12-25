Basaija Idd
Female Candidates in Kasese Chocking on High Costs of "Scientific" Campaigns Top story

25 Dec 2020 Kasese, Uganda 2021 Elections
In pursuit of votes, candidates have to deal with poor community road networks

Fatima Katembo, the National Unity Platform-NUP Kasese District Woman parliament candidate, says the campaigns have become so costly for first time competitors like her. She says most voters demand for money, a habit she blames on the NRM government for bribing voters.

 

