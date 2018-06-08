Female Chess Players Battle For World Olympiad slots

In short
Ugandan women chess players will begin battle for slots in the 2018 World Chess Olympiad, as the first phase of the qualifiers gets underway on Saturday at Nob View Hotel, Ntinda.
Kirabo during the Rapid Chess tournament at Liquid silk last month. Login to license this image from 1$.
