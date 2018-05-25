Alex Otto
20:17

Female Legislators Tipped on Media Engagement

25 May 2018, 20:16 Comments 158 Views Kampala, Uganda East Africa Media Parliament Updates

In short
Chandra Yashasvi, African Regional Programme manager at the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association UK CPA UK says the training is aimed at enabling MPs to professionally engage the media without fear. He says its vital for MPs to have information at their fingertips and appropriately share it for the benefit of the public.

 

Tagged with: mps and media female mps tipped on media mps to engage media more mps relation with journalists committee chairpersons trained
Mentioned: parliament of uganda uk parliament united nations un un women

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.