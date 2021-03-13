Kato Joseph
Female Police Officers Decry Unsuitable Uniforms, Sanitation Facilities

Kampala, Uganda
In short
Some of the officers who spoke to Uganda Radio Network say that the facilities are unhygienic and not friendly, especially for women. Another female police officer said most of the toilets have broken down and can no longer be flushed, yet they are used by hundreds of people, including, among others, the policemen, their families, and civilians.

 

