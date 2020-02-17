Females Shun Science Based Courses at Vocational Institutions

In short
Onesmus Oyesigye, the Executive Secretary of UBTEB says that the influence of culture and social norms influence what courses that women opt for when it comes to any sort of tertiary education.
Females Shun Science Based Courses at Vocational Institutions17 Feb 2020, 07:30 Comments 221 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report
Courtesy Photo
According to educationists, females find it easy to enroll in humanities based courses compared to sciences
In short
Tagged with: Females Shun Science Related Courses at Technical Institutions Femals and Science Related Courses
Mentioned: Business Technical Vocational and Education Training Ministry of Education and Sports (MoES) Uganda Business and Technical Education Board-UBTEB
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.