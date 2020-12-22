In short
According to Tegla, she took a full month to recover after the cutting and was married off. However, her husband chased her away because she couldn’t conceive as a result of the cutting yet the man and his relatives wanted children.
FGM is Between Life and Death- A Survivor's Story
22 Dec 2020
Ms Tegla Chepolukuma who went through sucesfull reconstructive after FGM give her testmoney with her one child in Amudat
