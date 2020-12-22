steven Ariong
11:50

FGM is Between Life and Death- A Survivor's Story Top story

22 Dec 2020, 11:46 Comments 228 Views Health Crime Lifestyle Analysis
Ms Tegla Chepolukuma who went through sucesfull reconstructive after FGM give her testmoney with her one child in Amudat

Ms Tegla Chepolukuma who went through sucesfull reconstructive after FGM give her testmoney with her one child in Amudat

In short
According to Tegla, she took a full month to recover after the cutting and was married off. However, her husband chased her away because she couldn’t conceive as a result of the cutting yet the man and his relatives wanted children.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.