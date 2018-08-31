FGM; Pokot Men Now Shun Mutilated Women

State Minister for Karamoja Affiars, Moses Kizige, signing public declaration to end FGM during the Tepeth Cultural Day Celebrations in Moroto. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

Rose Chemie, an elder from Karita Sub County in Amudat district explains that men now feel uncomfortable with mutilated women whose cut organs dont provide sexual excitement and are now opting for uncircumcised women outside the district.