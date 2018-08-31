FGM; Pokot Men Now Shun Mutilated Women

In short
Rose Chemie, an elder from Karita Sub County in Amudat district explains that men now feel uncomfortable with mutilated women whose cut organs dont provide sexual excitement and are now opting for uncircumcised women outside the district.
FGM; Pokot Men Now Shun Mutilated Women31 Aug 2018, 18:28 Comments 85 Views Kaabong, Uganda Health Lifestyle Report
State Minister for Karamoja Affiars, Moses Kizige, signing public declaration to end FGM during the Tepeth Cultural Day Celebrations in Moroto. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.