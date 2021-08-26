FIBA Afrobasket: Uganda Falls to Senegal in Opening Game

In short
The Silverbacks lacked concentration on the defense that gave Senegal chances to punish them on the break on Wednesday night. The five times champions out played Uganda in all the quarters, while Uganda’s players also failed to be clinical.
FIBA Afrobasket: Uganda Falls to Senegal in Opening Game26 Aug 2021, 00:32 Comments 111 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Breaking news
