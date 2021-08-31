In short
Nigeria looked a better team before the kickoff of the game. However, the Silverbacks looked fresh and grabbed the lead right from tip-off, with good shots helping them to lead the first quarter by a 12-point deference (24-12).
FIBA Afrobasket: Uganda Stops Giants Nigeria to Storm Quarter Finals Top story31 Aug 2021, 19:07 Comments 191 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: FIBA Afrobasket finals Ishmail Wainright uganda silverbacks
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.