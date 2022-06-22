Fahad Muganga
FIBA World Cup Qualifiers: Silverbacks Counts on Early Preps Ahead of Second Window

22 Jun 2022 Kampala, Uganda
Silverbacks during the afrobasket games

Speaking to URN, Arnold Katabi, the head of communications and publicity at FUBA, said a team of local-based players are already in Alexandria with the head coach, adding that they will switch to Kigali on June 28th, 2022.

 

