Fight Against Corruption is Spiritual -Nakalema

1 Jan 2020, 04:29 Comments 134 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Misc Report
Lt Col Edith Nakalema at Namboole Stadium at the end of 2019

In short
Nakalema was speaking at the 18th Passover Festival at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole where end of year prayers were held by a team led by Dr Joseph Sserwadda, the Presiding Apostle of the Born Again Faith.

 

