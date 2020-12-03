Brian Luwaga
13:44

Fight Against Land Evictions Dominates Nakasongola Campaigns

3 Dec 2020, 13:29 Comments 180 Views Nakasongola, Uganda Elections Analysis Updates
Gabriel Ngorok who is living in temporary shrine at Munami village is among the people who are landless after eviction

Gabriel Ngorok who is living in temporary shrine at Munami village is among the people who are landless after eviction

In short
Several residents have faced evictions from Landlords to pave way for the establishment of farms.

 

Tagged with: Land Evictions in Nakasongola campaigns
Mentioned: Parliamentary Campaigns ahead of 2021 general elections

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.