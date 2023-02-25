In short
Fighting continues in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, hours after the M23 rebels took control of a key town in North Kivu Province on Friday. The capture of Mushaki Locality in Bahunde chiefdom, Masisi territory comes after two days of fierce fighting between the rebels, the Armed Forces of Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) and the local militia coalition.
Fighting Intensifies As M23 Capture Mushaki in North Kivu
25 Feb 2023
Rutshuru, Democratic Republic of the Congo
In short
