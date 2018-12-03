Dear Jeanne and Christopher Kisekka
File on Kirumira Murder Trial Returned to DPP for Review

3 Dec 2018 Kampala, Uganda
Abubaker Kalungi being brought to court

Abubaker Kalungi being brought to court

In short
According to Irene Nakimbugwe, the Deputy spokesperson of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions, there was fresh evidence which needed to be put into consideration before the suspect is committed to the High Court. The file was sent to headquarters for consideration before committal, Nakimbugwe told URN.

 

Tagged with: court abubaker karungi muhammad kirumira
Mentioned: director of public prosecution chieftaincy of military intelligence

