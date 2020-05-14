Finance Commitee Endorses Law to Restrict Employment of Non-Ugandans

In short
The Bill that was last year tabled before parliament by Kasanda North MP Patrick Nsamba Oshabe imposes local content obligations on persons using public money and the county’s natural resources and those carrying out activities requiring a license, to prioritize Ugandans in Public Procurement, ensure skills and technology transfer and provide for the development of local content plans.
Finance Commitee Endorses Law to Restrict Employment of Non-Ugandans14 May 2020
Parliament's finance committee Chairperson Henry Musasizi speaking during a committee meeting as the Vice Chairperson looks on.
