Olive Nakatudde
10:58

Finance Ministry Accused of Frustrating Budget Process

22 Apr 2020, 10:53 Comments 95 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Finance Ministry’s Director Economic Affairs, Moses Kaggwa with State Minister David Bahati and others before Parliament's Finance Committee.

Finance Ministry’s Director Economic Affairs, Moses Kaggwa with State Minister David Bahati and others before Parliament's Finance Committee.

In short
The Speaker of Parliament has expressed dissatisfaction with the conduct of the Ministry of Finance during the budget process saying that the piecemeal presentation of figures was frustrating the consideration of the financial year 2020/2021 National Budget.

 

Tagged with: Parliament Budget Report

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.